DAPHNE DEAR (nee Adams)

Daphne Dear (nee Adams), passed away peacefully on Thursday, 19 July, 2018. Beloved mother of Gaye and Kim, mother-in-law of Prodromos and Nanato Costa and Alexia, sister of Wendy, David and Glenda and all extended family. Rest in Peace. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

