AUTOTRUST

AUTOTRUST. Major Structural Repairer: Panel Beaters, Qualified Motor Mechanics, Wheel Alignment Technician. Applications are invited from diligent and well-organised candidates between the ages of 30 and 45 years, who have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in the trade. We offer a competitive remuneration, provident fund, leave and bonus.

