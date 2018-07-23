AUTOTRUST
AUTOTRUST. Major Structural Repairer: Panel Beaters, Qualified Motor Mechanics, Wheel Alignment Technician. Applications are invited from diligent and well-organised candidates between the ages of 30 and 45 years, who have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in the trade. We offer a competitive remuneration, provident fund, leave and bonus.
