UITENHAGE SPCA
UITENHAGE SPCA have found the following stray Dogs: Miniature Pincher type, black and tan, small size, male found in Despatch on 16 July, 2018. Pitbull, black and white, medium size, male found in Church str, Uitenhage on 17 July, 2018. Pug type, tan, small size, female found in Witteklip, Rocklands on 18 July, 2018.
