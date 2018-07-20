RANDY SMITH
The funeral service for the late Reverend Randy Smith will take place on Saturday, 21 July, 2018 at 11h00 from Victory Ministries International, corner Stanford and Aubrey Street, Gelvan Park.Thence to Malabar Cemetery.
