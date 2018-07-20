MARIA ALLISON
The funeral service of the late Maria Allison (85) will take place on Saturday, 21 July, 2018 from Roselane Congregational Church, Uitenhage, at 10h00. Deeply mourned by her family and friends. Arrangements: Doves (Uitenhage), (041) 992-1349.
