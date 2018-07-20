JOHN WITBOOI

The funeral service for the late John Witbooi, will take place on Saturday, 21 July, 2018 at 10h00 from 36 Leppan Street Booysen Park. Thence to Jacksonville Cemetery. Deeply mourned by family and friends. Arrangements by: Stennis 082-947-7915.

