JIMMY PLAATJIES

The funeral service for the late Jimmy Plaatjies, will take place on Saturday, 21 July, 2018 at 11h00 from O.A.C Soudien Road Bloemendal. Thence to Jacksonville Cemetery. Deeply mourned by family and friends. Arrangements by: Stennis 082-947-7915.

