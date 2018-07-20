FIELD RESEARCHERS
A leading Market Research Company seeks to employ the services of FIELD RESEARCHERS in EAST LONDON to work on a project to project basis. Applicants need to possess interviewing skills, numeracy at matric or equivalent level, computer literacy,and at least 5 Matric passes. All applicants must be fluent in at least two languages (including English).
