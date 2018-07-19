REV RANDY SMITH
Rev Randy Smith, husband to Edith and Father to Aston and Karyn, President of the E.P. Baptist Association and Pastor of Cornerstone Word Ministries went to be with the Lord whom he served so faithfully on Thursday, 12 July, 2018. Wonderful Pastor, Leader and friend whom we respected and loved. Our prayers are with his family.
