PETER WILLIMOTT
Peter Willimott, a true gentleman and our brother-in-law, passed away peacefully on Monday, 16 July 2018. We will always have wonderful memories of you. A great husband, father and grandfather. Safe in the arms of Jesus. Love Mervyn, Ava, children and grandchildren.
