FATHER PETER EVERS
Father Peter Evers. Beloved husband of Maureen, loving father of Donald, Graeme, Jeanne and the Late Irene, father-in-law, grandfather, minister and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 11 July, 2018. Father Peter will be sadly missed for his love and care for his family and community. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, 21 July, 2018, at 2pm from St.
