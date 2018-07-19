FACILITATORS, ASSESSORS AND MODERATORS
Facilitators, Assessors and Moderators required. Agriseta – Plant production, mixed farming and agriculture management. Please email CV to: info@abanguniedu.com. Tel: 063-322-2612.
