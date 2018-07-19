BINDERY JOURNEYMAN

A Printing Company based in East London requires the services of a Bindery Journeyman with a minimum of 10 years experience. The suitable candidate must be able to operate the following machines: Gang Stitcher / Folding Machines &Multi- Clamp Perfect Binding Machines. Interested candidates must submit a two page CV with a covering letter to: Mr.

