Qualified Rigger required
Qualified Rigger with contactable references and certificates required. Must have at least 3 years experience, welding an advantage, no chancers. Fax your CV to: (086) 684-5032 or e-mail fueltech@mweb.co.za.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.