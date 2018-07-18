Billson Trucks - Diesel Technician
Diesel Technician position available:
Must have:
- A grade Qualification
- Grade 12 and or N3 minimum
- A valid code 8 license
- Computer literate
- Experience in truck electronic diagnostics
- Experience in truck failure analysis and diagnostics
- Self-motivated and up time orientated
- 3 years truck experience in a Dealership Environment
- Disciplined
- Prepared to work overtime and do stand-by
- Previous Volvo Truck experience will be an advantage
- Valid code 14 licence with PDP will be an advantage
E-mail CV to: chris@billsontrucks.co.za