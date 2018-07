PATERSON HIGH SCHOOL has the following temporary post available as from 1 August 2018.

Maths Literacy 10-12

Mathematics 8-9

Afrikaans 10-12 or

Consumers 10-12

as well as

SGB Posts

Mathematics 8-12

and Natural Science 8-9

Closing Date: 18 July, 2018.

Please send CV to patersonhigh@ telkomsa.net