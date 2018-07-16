The Hope Factory and SAICA Enterprise Development are looking for an experienced Finance Officer based in Port Elizabeth to join the team.

Applicants must have a strong verifiable track record (min 5 years) in Finance coupled with a sound understanding of Accounting, Financial Management and Procurement. Bcom Finance or relevant qualification is a minimum requirement. Knowledge of an accounting package is essential. Exposure to audit preparation is beneficial. The incumbent will form part of the finance team and assist the executive with the overall financial management of the organisations.

Please contact Nicolette Liberty atnicolettel@saicaed.co.za by the 18 May 2018.