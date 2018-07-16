Eastern Province Rugby Union has the following available position - General Manager.

The overall purpose is to perform the following functions:

At all times to work for the better of rugby in the Eastern Cape and to promote transformation in the Province

To oversee the Development Department in all aspects, including administratively sound development procedures being adhered to, revise existing structures within the Development Department, introduction of new procedures and policies and procedures in collaboration with the Executive of EPRU (manage reports and communication)

Ensure sound procedures are in place and followed and ensure discipline where necessary

Manage EPRU development program

Liaise with club affairs, regarding all matters relating to clubs, ensuring that necessary policies and procedures are followed;

Assisting the Executive in the day to day tasks of club affairs and development as well as operational and legal matters of the EPRU

Supporting all Sub Committee of the Executive of EPRU to drive the vision of the Union.Experience required:

A relevant B.Degree or equivalent and working experience in the industry of sport is required;

Strong administration and organizational skills required;

Ability to liaise professionally with officers, clients, personnel and management;

Ability to work without supervision, under pressure

Experience in dispute resolution and corporate governance;

Knowledge of IRB, SA Rugby and EPRU constitution, competition rules and compliance procedures to ensure alignment in our operations

Deep understanding of Broadcasting, print media and social media to promote communication between the Union and different stakeholders

CV’s to be send to: amie@eprugby.co.za. Closing date for application to be received will be 20 July 2018. Remuneration package to be discussed with the short listed.