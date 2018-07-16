i
Classifieds

Billson Trucks

By classified - 16 July 2018

Diesel Technician Position available.

Must have:

  • A grade Qualification
  • Grade 12 and or N3 minimum
  • A valid code 8 license
  • Computer literate
  • Experience in truck electronic diagnostic
  • Experience in truck failure analysis and diagnostics
  • Self-motivated and up time orientated
  • 3 years truck experience in a Dealership Environment
  • Disciplined
  • Prepared to work overtime and do stand-by
  • Previous Volvo Truck experience will be an advantage
  •  Valid code 14 licence with PDP will be an advantage

E-mail CV to: chris@billsontrucks.co.za

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
'Thula and Wena are the names of my two dogs'- Four questions with the Princess ...

Most Read

X