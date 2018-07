The funeral service for the late Peter Jacobus "Oom Sienkie" Bruiners will take place on Saturday, 14 July, 2018 at 12noon from Mary Geldenhuys Church, corner Gail and Kobus Road. Thence to Paapenkuils Cemetery.

Deeply mourned by his family and friends.

Arrangements by: Stennis: 082-947-7915.

Buttress Funeral Home.