Financial Advisors Needed in Port Elizabeth and surrounding areas.

We are looking for highly motivated individuals with honesty and integrity to sell Market Insurance Products to the Retail Market.

Candidates must have knowledge and sales experience in the Long Term Insurance Industry. If you have been marketing and selling products for any of the following companies you are welcome to apply:

Old Mutual Group Schemes

Assupol

Sanlam Sky

Liberty Life

Avbob

Hollard Life

You will qualify for an interview.

The Company offers:

Death cover

Payment of 1st year commission

Payment of 2nd year commission

Payment of PUFFS and updates

Capital Disability Cover

Funeral Cover

Provident Fund

Free Training

Further information please contact Louis Jacobs at 076-741-9177 or Zozo 074-185-4154 or (041) 365-3798 during office hours 08:00 - 15:30.

Please e-mail CV to: Salife.finservices@gmail.com