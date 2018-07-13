Echo Foundation - Proud providers of aged care

Finance Manager and Company Secretary required.

ECHO Foundation NPC, is a registered NPO, that provides retirement housing and institutional care to senior citizens, seeks a dynamic and results-oriented finance professional with extensive experience in financial management.

Reports to the CEO and will be responsible for the following duties:

Leading the finance team

Preparation and review of montly management accounts, cash projections and VAT

Preparation of year-end financials for audit verification

Preparation of annual budgets

Ensuring adherence with financial policies and procedures

Ad hoc financial analysis and presentation of findings to the Finance Committee

Attendance and presentation of the monthly management accounts to the Finance Committee

Undertake the role of Company Secretary

Support functions for line manager

The successful candidate will possess the following characteristics:

A minimum of 10 years' experience in financial management

B.Comm (Accounting) C.T.A.

Strong leadership and motivational skills

Strong analytical and reporting skills

Superb verbal and written communication skills

Ability to interact with Senior Citizens in a compassionate manner

Ability to present financial information to the Directors of the Company

Knowlegde of PASTEL Accounting package advantages

All enquiries and applications to be submitted to:

Lillian Swanepoel, General Manager Operations at

lillian@echofoundation.co.za

Closing date for submission of applications is by close of business on Monday, 23 July, 2018.

Remuneration package and benefits will be discussed will all applicants invited to attend an interview. Applicants must be available to undergo psychometric tests on request.