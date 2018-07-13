Echo Foundation - Proud providers of aged care
Finance Manager and Company Secretary required.
ECHO Foundation NPC, is a registered NPO, that provides retirement housing and institutional care to senior citizens, seeks a dynamic and results-oriented finance professional with extensive experience in financial management.
Reports to the CEO and will be responsible for the following duties:
- Leading the finance team
- Preparation and review of montly management accounts, cash projections and VAT
- Preparation of year-end financials for audit verification
- Preparation of annual budgets
- Ensuring adherence with financial policies and procedures
- Ad hoc financial analysis and presentation of findings to the Finance Committee
- Attendance and presentation of the monthly management accounts to the Finance Committee
- Undertake the role of Company Secretary
- Support functions for line manager
The successful candidate will possess the following characteristics:
- A minimum of 10 years' experience in financial management
- B.Comm (Accounting) C.T.A.
- Strong leadership and motivational skills
- Strong analytical and reporting skills
- Superb verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to interact with Senior Citizens in a compassionate manner
- Ability to present financial information to the Directors of the Company
- Knowlegde of PASTEL Accounting package advantages
All enquiries and applications to be submitted to:
Lillian Swanepoel, General Manager Operations at
lillian@echofoundation.co.za
Closing date for submission of applications is by close of business on Monday, 23 July, 2018.
Remuneration package and benefits will be discussed will all applicants invited to attend an interview. Applicants must be available to undergo psychometric tests on request.