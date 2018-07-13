i
Code 10 (C1) Driver

By classified - 13 July 2018

DRIVER

Code 10 (C1)

Position exists for an individual with a code 10 (C1) drivers’ license, including a valid PDP.

The individual will be required to do deliveries within Port Elizabeth area in business hours. 3 - 5 Years corporate driving experience and good communication skills in English is required.  This position requires a high level of responsibility. Candidate must have contactable references.

Qualifying candidates can email their CV to info@kandfindustries.co.za.  

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

