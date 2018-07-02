Rennies Ships Agency (Pty) Ltd

Branch Finance Controller – Port Elizabeth

Minimum Matric with grade 12 Accounting & MathsCompleted

Accounting Degree or Diploma – major in Accounting

Completed SAICA articles would be an advantage

A good understanding of taxation and auditing

Minimum 5 yrs. practical accounting experience

Good command of English and good communication and interpersonal skills

Computer literate (MS Office)

Knowledge and experience of accounting software i.e. Accpac

An understanding of basic accounting principles and able to reconcile general ledger /key supplier accounts

Visible initiative and drive together with flexibility are key attributes required

The ability to work independently to strict deadlines is imperative

Able to develop sound internal customer relationships

Uses IT for controlling and improving work results

Further critical attributes include a meticulous approach, attention to detail and a high level of conscientiousness

To be proactive and well-motivated

Good planning & organisational skills

Available to work outside of normal working hours as/ when required

Valid Code 08 Driver’s License

Applications: recruitment@bidports.co.za with code:PE019 in the subject line.

Closing Date: 13 July 2018