Rennies Ships Agency (Pty) Ltd
Branch Finance Controller – Port Elizabeth
- Minimum Matric with grade 12 Accounting & MathsCompleted
- Accounting Degree or Diploma – major in Accounting
- Completed SAICA articles would be an advantage
- A good understanding of taxation and auditing
- Minimum 5 yrs. practical accounting experience
- Good command of English and good communication and interpersonal skills
- Computer literate (MS Office)
- Knowledge and experience of accounting software i.e. Accpac
- An understanding of basic accounting principles and able to reconcile general ledger /key supplier accounts
- Visible initiative and drive together with flexibility are key attributes required
- The ability to work independently to strict deadlines is imperative
- Able to develop sound internal customer relationships
- Uses IT for controlling and improving work results
- Further critical attributes include a meticulous approach, attention to detail and a high level of conscientiousness
- To be proactive and well-motivated
- Good planning & organisational skills
- Available to work outside of normal working hours as/ when required
- Valid Code 08 Driver’s License
Applications: recruitment@bidports.co.za with code:PE019 in the subject line.
Closing Date: 13 July 2018