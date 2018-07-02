Classifieds

Rennies Ships Agency (Pty) Ltd

By classified - 02 July 2018

Branch Finance Controller – Port Elizabeth

  • Minimum Matric with grade 12 Accounting & MathsCompleted
  • Accounting Degree or Diploma – major in Accounting
  • Completed SAICA articles would be an advantage
  • A good understanding of taxation and auditing
  • Minimum 5 yrs. practical accounting experience
  • Good command of English and good communication and interpersonal skills                                             
  • Computer literate (MS Office)
  • Knowledge and experience of accounting software i.e. Accpac 
  • An understanding of basic accounting principles and able to reconcile general ledger /key supplier accounts
  • Visible initiative and drive together with flexibility are key attributes required
  • The ability to work independently to strict deadlines is imperative
  • Able to develop sound internal customer relationships
  • Uses IT for controlling and improving work results
  • Further critical attributes include a meticulous approach, attention to detail and a high level of conscientiousness
  • To be proactive and well-motivated
  • Good planning & organisational skills
  • Available to work outside of normal working hours as/ when required
  • Valid Code 08 Driver’s License

Applications:  recruitment@bidports.co.za with code:PE019 in the subject line.

Closing Date: 13 July 2018

