Lesie Vermaak passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 30 May, 2018. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

The service will be held on Saturday, 9 June, 2018, at 10am, from Milnerton House Chapel, First Avenue Funeral Home, 1st Ave, Walmer. Burial to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements: Heila.

First Avenue Funeral Home: (041) 581-5028.