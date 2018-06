Andreas Christodoulou passed peacefully on Sunday, 3 June, 2018. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and friends.

The service will be held on Friday, 8 June, 2018, at 13:00, from the Greek Orthodox Church, Conyngham Road, Parsons Hill. Burial to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Greek Orthodox Church.

Arrangements: Heila.

First Avenue Funeral Home: (041) 581-5028.