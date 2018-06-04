Drake International.

Following positions are available:

Sales Representative (Hair Industry).

Market related salary

Are you a go-getter, target driven with a flair for sales?

We are looking for a highly energized individual who has Matric and 2 years sales experience in the hair industry.

Drivers Licence and Own Car is essential.



Call: Melissa: (041) 363-8141.



Sales Representative (FMCG)

Matric, with Drivers Licence, Own Car and 2 years external sales experience in the catering, packaging or cleaning industries.



Great earning potential.



Call: Melissa: (041) 363-8141.



Finance Positions (Contract / Perm)

Calling all – Creditors & Debtors Clerks,

Bookkeepers, Financial Controllers, Senior Accountants, and Accounts



Payable Supervisors.



Relevant tertiary qualification with experience is required.



Call: Melissa / Abby (041) 363-8141.