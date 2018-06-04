Classifieds

Drake International.

By classified - 04 June 2018

Following positions are available:

Sales Representative (Hair Industry).

Market related salary
Are you a go-getter, target driven with a flair for sales? 

We are looking for a highly energized individual who has Matric and 2 years sales experience in the hair industry.

Drivers Licence and Own Car is essential.

Call: Melissa: (041) 363-8141.

Sales Representative (FMCG)

Matric, with Drivers Licence, Own Car and 2 years external sales experience in the catering, packaging or cleaning industries.

Great earning potential.

Call: Melissa: (041) 363-8141.

Finance Positions (Contract / Perm) 

Calling all – Creditors & Debtors Clerks,

Bookkeepers, Financial Controllers, Senior Accountants, and Accounts

Payable Supervisors.

Relevant tertiary qualification with experience is required.

Call: Melissa / Abby (041) 363-8141.



