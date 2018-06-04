Drake International.
Following positions are available:
Sales Representative (Hair Industry).
Market related salary
Are you a go-getter, target driven with a flair for sales?
We are looking for a highly energized individual who has Matric and 2 years sales experience in the hair industry.
Drivers Licence and Own Car is essential.
Call: Melissa: (041) 363-8141.
Sales Representative (FMCG)
Matric, with Drivers Licence, Own Car and 2 years external sales experience in the catering, packaging or cleaning industries.
Great earning potential.
Call: Melissa: (041) 363-8141.
Finance Positions (Contract / Perm)
Calling all – Creditors & Debtors Clerks,
Bookkeepers, Financial Controllers, Senior Accountants, and Accounts
Payable Supervisors.
Relevant tertiary qualification with experience is required.
Call: Melissa / Abby (041) 363-8141.