King Recruitment.

IT Financial manager (EE) position available.

Salary market related (Incl full benefits)
Port Elizabeth
• Tertiary qualification in Finance / Information Systems

• Financial management, data processing & project management experience

• Ideal candidate - Accounting background coupled with IT

• Advanced Excel including pivot table design essential

• Experience using Macro & Visual Basic

• Willing to travel


Send full CV’s to bianca@kingrec.co.za
