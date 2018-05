Animal Welfare Society Port Elizabeth have found the following:

Aws 333-g Jack Russell male from Broadwood.

Aws 342-g German Shepherd male from Framesby.

Aws 343-g x Breed boerboel male pup from North End.

Aws 344-g x Breed Ridgeback female from North End.

Aws 347-g x Breed Female from Richmond Hill.

Aws 349-g X Breed Labrador male from Schoenmakerskop.

Aws 350-g Daschund male from Sherwood.

Aws 351-g Saint Bernard female from Sherwood.

Phone: (041) 366-1660.