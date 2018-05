Pat (Pigott) Ingman our precious mother, gran and great granny Pat, born on the 18th June, 1921, passed away peacefully on Sunday, 13th May, 2018.

She will be remembered with so much love by her daughter Barbara Jorgensen, grandchildren Jacqui, Jorn, Sabrina, Jason and Lauren and hergreat grandchildren Zoe, Luke, Benn and Axl.

May her dear soul rest in peace.

First Avenue Funeral Home: (041) 581-5028.