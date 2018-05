Pat (Pigott) Ingman - Our lovely mom, gran and great gran, passed away peacefully on 13 May, 2018. We will miss you so much and thank you for those wonderful years together. God speed Mom!

All our love and prayers go with you. Patsy, Bryan, Tammy Connor, Ange, Caleb, Georgia, Chloë and your favourite poodle Lily.

First Avenue Funeral Home: (041) 581-5028.