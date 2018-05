The funeral service of the late Terrence Andrew Potberg age 57 years will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 12 May 2018 at 10h00 from Pinkster Protestante Kerk, Goliath Crescent, Gelvandale.

Deeply mourned by his loving family and friends.

Arrangements: Stan Martin.

Van Willing Funerals: (041) 453-0989.