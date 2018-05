May Smith, passed away peacefully in her 90th year, on 1 May, 2018, in Uitenhage.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, 4 May, 2018, at 13H00, at St Marks, Union Avenue, Uitenhage.

She will be deeply mourned by her family and friends.

Arrangements: Irene Dyasi: (041) 992-1349.