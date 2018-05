The funeral service of the late Georgina Thobeka “ Ntsuntsu” Nkumanda will take place on Saturday, 5 May, 2018. Short service at 07h00 from home,33 Lange Street, Penford, Uitenhage, proceeding to Roman Catholic Church, Holy Family, Njoba Street, Khayelitsha, Uitenhage. Thence Jubilee Park Cemetery.

Sadly mourned by Nomfundo, Lolo and Lakhe, family and friends.