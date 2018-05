Christoffel (Basie) Gelderbloem, passed away peacefully on Friday, 27 April,2018.

Deeply mourned by his children, grandchildren, family and friends.

The memorial service will take place on Saturday, 5 May, 2018, at 10am, from St. Davids Congregational Church, Cassia Drive, Sunridge Park. Cremation private.

Arrangements: Anneke. Phone: (041) 363-0041.