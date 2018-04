We are seeking a qualified Hydraulic Technician.

Requirements:

-Valid Driver’s Licence.

- Able to read and draw Schematics.

- Able to do fault finding and detect defects in heavy and intricate

machinery.

- Prepared to work odd hours, overtime and standby.

- Must have sober habits.

- Must pass drug and medical test as well as police/criminal test.

Email CV and drivers licence to: recruit.tandv@gmail.com