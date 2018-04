Hermanus Jacobus Hechter, passed away peacefully on Friday, 27 April, 2018.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, 5 May, 2018, at 10:00, from Milnerton House Chapel, First Avenue Funeral Home, 1st Avenue, Walmer.

Arrangments: Heila.

First Avenue Funeral Home: (041) 581-5028.