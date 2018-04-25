Funeral Notice: Haydee Janice van Blerk.

Haydee Janice van Blerk - Beloved wife of Michael, loving mother of Joshua and Jessica, sister to Craig, Grant and Noel, and special friend of many. Haydee passed away peacefully on Friday, 20 April, 2018 after and illness bravely borne and will be sadly missed.

The service to celebrate Haydee’s life will take place tomorrow (Thursday), 26 April, 2018 at 11am from the Westway-Bethel Baptist Church, Woltemade Road, Kabega Park, Port Elizabeth. Private cremation.

Kramer Funeral Home: (041) 365-2209.