Grayson De Lange, passed away peacefully on Thursday, 19 April 2018.

He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, 28 April 2018, at 10h00, from Milnerton House Chapel, First Avenue Funeral Home, 1st Avenue, Walmer.

Arrangements: Heila.

First Avenue Funeral Services: (041) 581-5028.