Leatitia Rossouw (meisie), passed away suddenly on Thursday, 19 April, 2018.

We could not have asked for a more loveable and generous mother. You were a true role model to all who had the privilege of knowing you.

Thank you for the amazing mom and grandmother you were to us.

You will forever be loved and missed by Les, Chanté, Welma, Armand, Caylum and Armand.