Uitenhage SPCA have found the following:

Dogs:

Xk9, tan, female found in Despatch on 16 April.

Xk9, black, tan and white, medium female found in Kruisriver, Uitenhage on 16 April.

XGerman Shepard, black, large female found in Despatch at Spar on 17 April.

Boerboel, large, tan, male found in Algoa Park on 17 April.

Pitbull, white and black, female found in Booysens Park on 18 April.

Jack Russel, white and tan, medium male found in Graaf Reinet Rd, Uitenhage on 18 April.

Xk9, tan and white, medium male found in Algoa Park on 18 April.

Xk9, black and white, medium, male found at the Bowling Club in Uitenhage on 19 April.

XStaffie, brindle, medium female found in Despatch on 19 April.

CALL: (041) 992-3016.