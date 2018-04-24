Classifieds

Uitenhage SPCA.

By classified - 24 April 2018

Uitenhage SPCA have found the following:

Dogs:

  • Xk9, tan, female found in Despatch on 16 April.
  • Xk9, black, tan and white, medium female found in Kruisriver, Uitenhage on 16 April.
  • XGerman Shepard, black, large female found in Despatch at Spar on 17 April.
  • Boerboel, large, tan, male found in Algoa Park on 17 April.
  • Pitbull, white and black, female found in Booysens Park on 18 April.
  • Jack Russel, white and tan, medium male found in Graaf Reinet Rd, Uitenhage on 18 April.
  • Xk9, tan and white, medium male found in Algoa Park on 18 April.
  • Xk9, black and white, medium, male found at the Bowling Club in Uitenhage on 19 April.
  • XStaffie, brindle, medium female found in Despatch on 19 April.

     

CALL: (041) 992-3016.

