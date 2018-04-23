Woodwind Teacher services required.
Alexander Road High School requires the services of a
Woodwind Teacher
Grades 8-12
as from 1 July 2018
The suitable candidate should offer :
• A relevant qualification.
• Experience in teaching the following:
* Flute up to grade 8 music level.
* Clarinet & saxophone.
* Creative Arts Grades 8 & 9.
* Ensemble work and music arranging.
Please send your Curriculum Vitae to:
The Director of Music
Ms N. Coleman
e-mail to: musicsec@arhs.co.za
Applications should reach the school by Friday, 11 May 2018.
We are under no obligation to fill the vacancy.
