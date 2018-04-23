Classifieds

Woodwind Teacher services required.

By classified - 23 April 2018

Alexander Road High School requires the services of a 

Woodwind Teacher

Grades 8-12
as from 1 July 2018

The suitable candidate should offer :
• A relevant qualification.
• Experience in teaching the following:
* Flute up to grade 8 music level.
* Clarinet & saxophone.
* Creative Arts Grades 8 & 9.
* Ensemble work and music arranging.


Please send your Curriculum Vitae to:
The Director of Music
Ms N. Coleman
e-mail to: musicsec@arhs.co.za


Applications should reach the school by Friday, 11 May 2018.

We are under no obligation to fill the vacancy.
Enjoy our ALtogether EXperience.

Latest Videos

Missing Ironman's family offer reward
Tough test for PE’s ‘Survivor’ contestant

Most Read

X