Woodwind Teacher services required.

Alexander Road High School requires the services of a

Woodwind Teacher

Grades 8-12

as from 1 July 2018

The suitable candidate should offer :

• A relevant qualification.

• Experience in teaching the following:

* Flute up to grade 8 music level.

* Clarinet & saxophone.

* Creative Arts Grades 8 & 9.

* Ensemble work and music arranging.



Please send your Curriculum Vitae to:

The Director of Music

Ms N. Coleman

e-mail to: musicsec@arhs.co.za



Applications should reach the school by Friday, 11 May 2018.

We are under no obligation to fill the vacancy.

Enjoy our ALtogether EXperience.