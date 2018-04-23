Bookkeeper / Payroll Assistant Vacancy.

The successful candidate will be trained-up alongside other bookkeepers to compensate for the overflow of work.

Working Hours:

Tuesday - Friday: 08h00 - 17h00.

Saturday: 07h00 - 12h00.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Bookkeeping.

2. Payroll and casual wages.

3. Cash, Credit Card and Petty Cash reconciliation.

4. Creditors and Debtors adhoc queries.

5. General office administration duties.

Requirements:

1. Matric Certificate.

2. Completed Diploma/Degree in Accounting.

3. Knowledge of VIP Payroll essential.

4. Computer literate in MS-Word, Excel and Outlook.

5. 1-2 years experience advantageous.

CVs must be e-mailed to: manager@humewoodgolf.co.za



Only applications submitted via e-mail will be accepted.