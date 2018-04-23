Bookkeeper / Payroll Assistant Vacancy.
Bookkeeper / Payroll Assistant Vacancy.
The successful candidate will be trained-up alongside other bookkeepers to compensate for the overflow of work.
Working Hours:
Tuesday - Friday: 08h00 - 17h00.
Saturday: 07h00 - 12h00.
Duties and Responsibilities:
1. Bookkeeping.
2. Payroll and casual wages.
3. Cash, Credit Card and Petty Cash reconciliation.
4. Creditors and Debtors adhoc queries.
5. General office administration duties.
Requirements:
1. Matric Certificate.
2. Completed Diploma/Degree in Accounting.
3. Knowledge of VIP Payroll essential.
4. Computer literate in MS-Word, Excel and Outlook.
5. 1-2 years experience advantageous.
CVs must be e-mailed to: manager@humewoodgolf.co.za
Only applications submitted via e-mail will be accepted.