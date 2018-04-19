Experienced Construction Purchasing Supervisor Required.

A Medium Size Construction Company Requires An:

Experienced Construction Purchasing Supervisor:

- Matured individual over 45 years.

- 4/5 years’ experience as a supervisor.

- Manage 3 buyers with 4 medium size projects.

-Analytical skills.

- Able to work under continuous pressure.

- Able to meet deadlines.

- Good communication and negotiation skills.

- Strong financial and administration background.

- Report to Project Manager / Director.

Preference will be given to candidate who has worked in construction industry before.

Please email CV to: info@ulutsha.co.za