Business Premises To Let: Deal Party.

By classified - 19 April 2018

DEAL PARTY.

  • 2 500sqm warehouse – R30 per sqm.
  • 13 000sqm yard – R10 per sqm.

Rent together or separate.

Contact Belinda 083-302-7644.

