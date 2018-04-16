Classifieds

Training Centre and placement Agency.

By classified - 16 April 2018

Training Centre and placement agency. Entry Level: Grade 10 / Standard 8.

Health Care Students pictured with Sr Maryna Prinsloo During the April 2018 Graduation.

Registration is now open for the following programs:

•  Home based care.
•  Business administration / computer skills.
•  Cashier / shop assistant.
•  Petrol attendant.

Life and Peace Building Skills is compulsory for all
enrolled students.


Training Partners includes: Pick & Pay, Spar, Shoprite, Checkers, Engen, BP, Total, Hospitals and Frail Care Home.


Jeffreys Bay Workforce Office: (041) 487-0473/4
Fort Beaufort (Home Based Care only)
Ms Eureka Randall: 083 445 0609

Staff available for placement.
No admin fee.

Contact us on (041) 487-0473/4
or visit us at: 212B Second Floor, Pier 14 Shopping Centre, Port Elizabeth.

www.workforce-solutions.co.za and www.sapeaceproject.co.za

“No country can really develop unless its citizens are educated.”
-Nelson Mandela

Latest Videos

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughter breaks down during tribute to her mother
‘Name the Cape Town airport Winnie Mandela airport’: Malema’s fiery tribute to ...

Most Read

X