Training Centre and placement Agency.
Training Centre and placement agency. Entry Level: Grade 10 / Standard 8.
Health Care Students pictured with Sr Maryna Prinsloo During the April 2018 Graduation.
Registration is now open for the following programs:
• Home based care.
• Business administration / computer skills.
• Cashier / shop assistant.
• Petrol attendant.
Life and Peace Building Skills is compulsory for all
enrolled students.
Training Partners includes: Pick & Pay, Spar, Shoprite, Checkers, Engen, BP, Total, Hospitals and Frail Care Home.
Jeffreys Bay Workforce Office: (041) 487-0473/4
Fort Beaufort (Home Based Care only)
Ms Eureka Randall: 083 445 0609
Staff available for placement.
No admin fee.
Contact us on (041) 487-0473/4
or visit us at: 212B Second Floor, Pier 14 Shopping Centre, Port Elizabeth.
www.workforce-solutions.co.za and www.sapeaceproject.co.za
“No country can really develop unless its citizens are educated.”
-Nelson Mandela