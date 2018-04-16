Training Centre and placement agency. Entry Level: Grade 10 / Standard 8.

Health Care Students pictured with Sr Maryna Prinsloo During the April 2018 Graduation.

Registration is now open for the following programs:



• Home based care.

• Business administration / computer skills.

• Cashier / shop assistant.

• Petrol attendant.

Life and Peace Building Skills is compulsory for all

enrolled students.



Training Partners includes: Pick & Pay, Spar, Shoprite, Checkers, Engen, BP, Total, Hospitals and Frail Care Home.



Jeffreys Bay Workforce Office: (041) 487-0473/4

Fort Beaufort (Home Based Care only)

Ms Eureka Randall: 083 445 0609

Staff available for placement.

No admin fee.

Contact us on (041) 487-0473/4

or visit us at: 212B Second Floor, Pier 14 Shopping Centre, Port Elizabeth.



www.workforce-solutions.co.za and www.sapeaceproject.co.za

“No country can really develop unless its citizens are educated.”

-Nelson Mandela