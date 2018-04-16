Sign in
Register
News
Politics
World
Business
Sport
Opinion
Multimedia
Lifestyle
Leisure
Competitions
Events
World of Wheels
Classifieds
Weekend Post
Classifieds
Sales Rep required.
By classifieds -
16 April 2018
Sales Rep required for Fuel and Energy Industry.
Go getter
Own car
Basic salary PLUS commission.
Fuel PLUS cellphone allowance.
Please forward CV to: admin@ldafuelas.co.za
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Videos
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughter breaks down during tribute to her mother
‘Name the Cape Town airport Winnie Mandela airport’: Malema’s fiery tribute to ...
Most Read
PHP Developer Wanted.
Classifieds
Funeral Notice: Belinda Naidoo.
Classifieds
Funeral Notice: Audrey Whitehouse.
Classifieds
Death Notice: Audrey Whitehouse.
Classifieds
Sales Rep required.
Classifieds
X