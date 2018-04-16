Grade 4 Educator or Physical Education Educator.

Collegiate Junior School for girls.

The School Governing Body The School Governing Body

has a vacancy for either a:



1. GRADE 4 EDUCATOR

(Core subjects English HL, SS, NS and Tech)

or a

2. PHYSICAL EDUCATION EDUCATOR

(GET band)

Candidates must be:

• motivated, enthusiastic and passionate about teaching children.

• suitably qualified.

• willing to assist in the extramural programme of the school.

Applicants are advised to include the following documents with their application:

1. Certified copies of diploma and degree certificates.

2. A certified copy of SACE registration certificate.

3. A curriculum vitae and two contactable references.

Commencement Date: Tuesday, 17 July 2018.

Closing Date: Friday, 4 May 2018

Apply to:

The Principal

Collegiate Junior School

P.O. Box 34274

Newton Park 6055

or via e-mail to: school@collegiate.co.za.

The school reserves the right not to proceed with the filling of the post. An application will not in itself entitle the applicant to an interview. Only successful candidates will be notified telephonically to arrange an interview. If you have not heard from the school within 30 days, you can assume that your application was not successful.