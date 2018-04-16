Fleet Controller, Storeman and Inventory Clerk positions.

Adcorp Blu has the following available positions:

Fleet Controller:

Contract.

• Matric.

• Related qualification an advantage.

• 2 to 5 years’ experience in related field.

• Computer literate coupled with excellent administration skills.

• Reporting – WIP, monthly hour report.

• Valid driver’s licence.

• Deliveries and collection of equipment.



Register online

www.adcorpblu.com or email detailed CV with contactable referees on land line numbers, ID copy, driver’s license and supporting documents to Zanele.wakashe@adcorpblu.com



Storeman:

Contract.

• Valid, unendorsed driver’s license.

• Own transport.

• Minimum 2 years’ warehouse experience.

• Computer literate coupled with good administration skills.

• Willing to work irregular hours.

• Forklift license advantageous.



Register online

www.adcorpblu.com or email CV, ID copy and supporting documents to Cikizwa.zamxaka@adcorpblu.com.

Inventory Clerk:

Contract.

• Matric.

• Computer literate, SAP advantageous.

• Good administration skills.

• Inventory control.

• Minimum 2 year’s warehouse experience essential.

Register online www.adcorpblu.com or email CV, ID copy and supporting documents to Zukiswa.khungwayo@adcorpblu.com.