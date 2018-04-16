Fleet Controller, Storeman and Inventory Clerk positions.
Adcorp Blu has the following available positions:
Fleet Controller:
Contract.
• Matric.
• Related qualification an advantage.
• 2 to 5 years’ experience in related field.
• Computer literate coupled with excellent administration skills.
• Reporting – WIP, monthly hour report.
• Valid driver’s licence.
• Deliveries and collection of equipment.
Register online
www.adcorpblu.com or email detailed CV with contactable referees on land line numbers, ID copy, driver’s license and supporting documents to Zanele.wakashe@adcorpblu.com
Storeman:
Contract.
• Valid, unendorsed driver’s license.
• Own transport.
• Minimum 2 years’ warehouse experience.
• Computer literate coupled with good administration skills.
• Willing to work irregular hours.
• Forklift license advantageous.
Register online
www.adcorpblu.com or email CV, ID copy and supporting documents to Cikizwa.zamxaka@adcorpblu.com.
Inventory Clerk:
Contract.
• Matric.
• Computer literate, SAP advantageous.
• Good administration skills.
• Inventory control.
• Minimum 2 year’s warehouse experience essential.
Register online www.adcorpblu.com or email CV, ID copy and supporting documents to Zukiswa.khungwayo@adcorpblu.com.