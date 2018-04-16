Classifieds

Fleet Controller, Storeman and Inventory Clerk positions.

By classified - 16 April 2018

Adcorp Blu has the following available positions:

Fleet Controller:

Contract.

• Matric.
• Related qualification an advantage.
• 2 to 5 years’ experience in related field.
• Computer literate coupled with excellent administration skills.
• Reporting – WIP, monthly hour report.
• Valid driver’s licence.
• Deliveries and collection of equipment.

Register online
www.adcorpblu.com or email detailed CV with contactable referees on land line numbers, ID copy, driver’s license and supporting documents to Zanele.wakashe@adcorpblu.com


Storeman:

Contract.

• Valid, unendorsed driver’s license.
• Own transport.
• Minimum 2 years’ warehouse experience.
• Computer literate coupled with good administration skills.
• Willing to work irregular hours.
• Forklift license advantageous.

Register online

www.adcorpblu.com or email CV, ID copy and supporting documents to Cikizwa.zamxaka@adcorpblu.com.

Inventory Clerk:

Contract.

• Matric.
• Computer literate, SAP advantageous.
• Good administration skills.
• Inventory control.
• Minimum 2 year’s warehouse experience essential.
• Warehouse experience essential.

Register online www.adcorpblu.com or email CV, ID copy and supporting documents to Zukiswa.khungwayo@adcorpblu.com.

X