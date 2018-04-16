Clerk of Works.
We seek to appoint a Clerk of Works for the following project:
• CONSTRUSTION OF NEW ADDO SENIOR PRIMARY SCHOOL, VALENCIA x 1 QUALIFYING CRITERIA:
A degree / National diploma or N3 and a passed trade test in the building environment
• A minimum of 10 years post qualification experience in the construction industry.
• Knowledge and ability to supervise and oversee quality on site.
• Knowledge of the building regulations and PW371 documents.
• Ability to read and interpret drawings and specification documents on site.
• Computer literacy
• Must have own transport.
DUTIES:
Inspect and review construction work on site
•ensure conformance to specifications
• generate monthly reports of quality and progress on site.
• Keeping records of significant events on site.
• confer with the consultant team and client to ensure efficiency and progress on site.
A comprehensive CV to be handed in at:
MDA Architects,
18 Park Lane, Central,
Port Elizabeth, 6001
All applications must be submitted in a sealed envelope for the attention of Mrs. Kirsty King.
Enquiries can be directed to:
Mrs. K. King.
E-mail address: kirsty@mdaarchitects.co.za
Closing Date: 27 April 2018