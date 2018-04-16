Classifieds

Clerk of Works.

By classified - 16 April 2018

We seek to appoint a Clerk of Works for the following project:

• CONSTRUSTION OF NEW ADDO SENIOR PRIMARY SCHOOL, VALENCIA     x 1 QUALIFYING CRITERIA:

 A degree / National diploma or N3 and a passed trade test in the building environment

  • A minimum of 10 years post qualification experience in the         construction industry.

 • Knowledge and ability to supervise and oversee quality on site.

 • Knowledge of the building regulations and PW371 documents.

 • Ability to read and interpret drawings and specification documents on     site.

 • Computer literacy

 • Must have own transport.

DUTIES:

Inspect and review construction work on site 

 •ensure conformance to  specifications

 • generate monthly reports of quality and progress on site.

 • Keeping records of significant events on site.

• confer with the consultant team and client to ensure efficiency and progress on site.


A comprehensive CV to be handed in at:
MDA Architects,
18 Park Lane, Central,
Port Elizabeth, 6001


All applications must be submitted in a sealed envelope for the attention of Mrs. Kirsty King.

Enquiries can be directed to:
Mrs. K. King.
E-mail address: kirsty@mdaarchitects.co.za

Closing Date: 27 April 2018

