We seek to appoint a Clerk of Works for the following project:



• CONSTRUSTION OF NEW ADDO SENIOR PRIMARY SCHOOL, VALENCIA x 1 QUALIFYING CRITERIA:

A degree / National diploma or N3 and a passed trade test in the building environment

• A minimum of 10 years post qualification experience in the construction industry.

• Knowledge and ability to supervise and oversee quality on site.

• Knowledge of the building regulations and PW371 documents.

• Ability to read and interpret drawings and specification documents on site.

• Computer literacy

• Must have own transport.



DUTIES:

Inspect and review construction work on site



•ensure conformance to specifications

• generate monthly reports of quality and progress on site.

• Keeping records of significant events on site.

• confer with the consultant team and client to ensure efficiency and progress on site.



A comprehensive CV to be handed in at:

MDA Architects,

18 Park Lane, Central,

Port Elizabeth, 6001



All applications must be submitted in a sealed envelope for the attention of Mrs. Kirsty King.



Enquiries can be directed to:

Mrs. K. King.

E-mail address: kirsty@mdaarchitects.co.za



Closing Date: 27 April 2018